Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) has plunged by -0.89 when compared to previous closing price of 13.49, but the company has seen a 0.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-24 that REITs are cheap and undervalued. But some REIT dividends are risky. I highlight 5 REITs that I think are likely to cut their dividends.

Is It Worth Investing in Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) is 48.27x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DEA is 0.66. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) is $14.50, which is $1.13 above the current market price. The public float for DEA is 93.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.82% of that float. On September 01, 2023, DEA’s average trading volume was 738.62K shares.

DEA’s Market Performance

DEA stock saw a decrease of 0.45% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.54% and a quarterly a decrease of -2.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.89% for Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.41% for DEA’s stock, with a -8.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DEA stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for DEA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for DEA in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $13 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DEA Trading at -6.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares sank -7.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DEA rose by +0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.93. In addition, Easterly Government Properties Inc. saw -6.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.36 for the present operating margin

+33.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Easterly Government Properties Inc. stands at +10.53. The total capital return value is set at 2.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.24. Equity return is now at value 2.00, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA), the company’s capital structure generated 102.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.52. Total debt to assets is 44.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.