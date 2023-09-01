Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) Stock Records 12.48% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) has seen a -14.81% decrease in the past week, with a -12.47% drop in the past month, and a 12.48% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.10% for DLTH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.22% for DLTH’s stock, with a -2.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.22.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) is $6.50, which is $0.64 above the current market price. The public float for DLTH is 22.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DLTH on September 01, 2023 was 66.18K shares.

DLTH) stock’s latest price update

Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -13.48 compared to its previous closing price of 7.34. However, the company has seen a fall of -14.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-31 that Duluth Holdings (DLTH) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.01. This compares to earnings of $0.07 per share a year ago.

DLTH Trading at -7.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.32%, as shares sank -13.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLTH fell by -14.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.45. In addition, Duluth Holdings Inc. saw 2.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLTH starting from Paschke Brett Lee, who purchase 6,384 shares at the price of $7.82 back on Sep 06. After this action, Paschke Brett Lee now owns 8,959 shares of Duluth Holdings Inc., valued at $49,907 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.95 for the present operating margin

+47.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Duluth Holdings Inc. stands at +0.35. The total capital return value is set at 1.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.57. Equity return is now at value -0.10, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH), the company’s capital structure generated 86.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.45. Total debt to assets is 33.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 81.14 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.