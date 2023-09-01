Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.63x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.43. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) by analysts is $8.00, which is $3.49 above the current market price. The public float for DXLG is 56.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.03% of that float. On August 31, 2023, the average trading volume of DXLG was 502.85K shares.

The stock of Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) has increased by 3.32 when compared to last closing price of 4.37. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-24 that Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG ) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 24, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Shelly Mokas – Vice President of SEC Financial Reporting Harvey Kanter – President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Stratton – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Michael Baker – D.A. Davidson Jeremy Hamblin – Craig-Hallum Capital Group Raphi Savitz – RYS Operator Good day and thank you for standing by.

DXLG’s Market Performance

DXLG’s stock has risen by 5.99% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.79% and a quarterly rise of 7.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.32% for Destination XL Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.21% for DXLG’s stock, with a -18.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DXLG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DXLG stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for DXLG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DXLG in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $11 based on the research report published on September 14, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

DXLG Trading at -6.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.08%, as shares sank -9.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXLG rose by +6.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.59. In addition, Destination XL Group Inc. saw -33.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DXLG starting from Boyle Jack, who purchase 33,175 shares at the price of $4.25 back on Aug 28. After this action, Boyle Jack now owns 479,432 shares of Destination XL Group Inc., valued at $140,884 using the latest closing price.

AWM Investment Company, Inc., the 10% Owner of Destination XL Group Inc., sale 26,677 shares at $6.19 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that AWM Investment Company, Inc. is holding 9,399,297 shares at $165,235 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DXLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.67 for the present operating margin

+47.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Destination XL Group Inc. stands at +16.33. The total capital return value is set at 23.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 42.16. Equity return is now at value 67.50, with 26.00 for asset returns.

Based on Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG), the company’s capital structure generated 105.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.25. Total debt to assets is 41.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 285.03 and the total asset turnover is 1.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

To sum up, Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.