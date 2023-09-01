Denny’s Corporation’s (DENN) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Denny’s Corporation (DENN) has gone down by -2.06% for the week, with a -8.76% drop in the past month and a -15.89% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.72% for DENN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.53% for DENN’s stock, with a -15.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN) Right Now?

Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for DENN is at 1.74. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DENN is $13.57, which is $4.04 above the current market price. The public float for DENN is 53.02M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.00% of that float. The average trading volume for DENN on September 01, 2023 was 515.38K shares.

DENN) stock’s latest price update

Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN)’s stock price has plunge by -0.73relation to previous closing price of 9.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.06% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-28 that SPARTANBURG, S.C., Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Denny’s Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DENN), owner and operator of Denny’s Inc. (“Denny’s”) and Keke’s Inc. (“Keke’s”), today announced that the Company will participate virtually in the CL King & Associates 21st Annual Best Ideas Conference 2023. The Company will hold investor meetings during the conference, and Robert Verostek, Chief Financial Officer, will present on Monday, September 18, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Analysts’ Opinion of DENN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DENN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DENN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DENN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DENN Trading at -13.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares sank -8.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DENN fell by -2.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.94. In addition, Denny’s Corporation saw 3.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DENN starting from MILLER JOHN C, who sale 10,508 shares at the price of $9.58 back on Aug 30. After this action, MILLER JOHN C now owns 953,126 shares of Denny’s Corporation, valued at $100,623 using the latest closing price.

MILLER JOHN C, the Director of Denny’s Corporation, sale 6,583 shares at $9.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that MILLER JOHN C is holding 963,634 shares at $62,556 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DENN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.06 for the present operating margin

+27.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denny’s Corporation stands at +16.37. The total capital return value is set at 18.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.94. Equity return is now at value -92.10, with 8.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Denny’s Corporation (DENN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.