Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) has surged by 23.65 when compared to previous closing price of 56.24, but the company has seen a 23.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Schaeffers Research reported 2023-09-01 that Earnings season produced one last big winner this week, with Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL) last seen 21.8% higher to trade at $68.27.

Is It Worth Investing in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) Right Now?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 26.41x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) by analysts is $64.18, which is -$12.71 below the current market price. The public float for DELL is 246.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.77% of that float. On September 01, 2023, the average trading volume of DELL was 4.36M shares.

DELL’s Market Performance

DELL stock saw an increase of 23.71% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 29.96% and a quarterly increase of 47.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.67% for Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 24.23% for DELL stock, with a simple moving average of 53.01% for the last 200 days.

DELL Trading at 27.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DELL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 18.43% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +29.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DELL rose by +22.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.75. In addition, Dell Technologies Inc. saw 72.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DELL starting from Whitten Anthony Charles, who sale 107,803 shares at the price of $55.14 back on Aug 17. After this action, Whitten Anthony Charles now owns 650,198 shares of Dell Technologies Inc., valued at $5,943,731 using the latest closing price.

Dew Allison, the Chief Marketing Officer of Dell Technologies Inc., sale 329,038 shares at $55.24 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that Dew Allison is holding 98,354 shares at $18,176,744 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DELL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.53 for the present operating margin

+21.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dell Technologies Inc. stands at +2.40. The total capital return value is set at 20.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.00. Equity return is now at value -62.60, with 2.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.60 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.