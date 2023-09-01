Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.74. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH) is $18.20, which is $13.61 above the current market price. The public float for DCTH is 14.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DCTH on September 01, 2023 was 2.12M shares.

DCTH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Delcath Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: DCTH) has plunged by -4.57 when compared to previous closing price of 4.81, but the company has seen a -16.39% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-15 that Delcath Systems (NASDAQ: DCTH ) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday after getting an update from the FDA. This has the FDA approving HEPZATO KIT.

DCTH’s Market Performance

DCTH’s stock has fallen by -16.39% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.75% and a quarterly drop of -38.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.97% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.35% for Delcath Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.31% for DCTH’s stock, with a -5.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DCTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DCTH stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for DCTH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DCTH in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $17 based on the research report published on July 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DCTH Trading at -7.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.97%, as shares surge +12.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCTH fell by -16.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.63. In addition, Delcath Systems Inc. saw 27.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DCTH starting from Sylvester John Richard, who purchase 10,550 shares at the price of $4.80 back on Aug 21. After this action, Sylvester John Richard now owns 10,550 shares of Delcath Systems Inc., valued at $50,640 using the latest closing price.

MICHEL GERARD J, the Chief Executive Officer of Delcath Systems Inc., purchase 19,646 shares at $4.84 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that MICHEL GERARD J is holding 197,235 shares at $95,087 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DCTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1245.05 for the present operating margin

+53.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Delcath Systems Inc. stands at -1342.70. The total capital return value is set at -171.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -241.00. Equity return is now at value 552.10, with -166.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 29.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.