Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.96 in comparison to its previous close of 518.87, however, the company has experienced a 0.40% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-30 that Investors looking for stocks in the Shoes and Retail Apparel sector might want to consider either Skechers (SKX) or Deckers (DECK). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

Is It Worth Investing in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) Right Now?

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.93. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) is $616.18, which is $92.31 above the current market price. The public float for DECK is 25.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DECK on August 31, 2023 was 407.80K shares.

DECK’s Market Performance

The stock of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) has seen a 0.40% increase in the past week, with a -3.15% drop in the past month, and a 12.66% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.26% for DECK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.34% for DECK’s stock, with a 14.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DECK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DECK stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for DECK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DECK in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $620 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DECK Trading at -2.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DECK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares sank -5.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DECK rose by +0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $546.20. In addition, Deckers Outdoor Corporation saw 31.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DECK starting from Stefano Caroti, who sale 7,408 shares at the price of $490.00 back on Jun 08. After this action, Stefano Caroti now owns 45,142 shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation, valued at $3,629,920 using the latest closing price.

Fasching Steven J., the Chief Financial Officer of Deckers Outdoor Corporation, sale 3,000 shares at $492.90 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Fasching Steven J. is holding 24,948 shares at $1,478,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DECK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.07 for the present operating margin

+48.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Deckers Outdoor Corporation stands at +14.24. The total capital return value is set at 34.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.15. Equity return is now at value 31.30, with 20.10 for asset returns.

Based on Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK), the company’s capital structure generated 13.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.25. Total debt to assets is 9.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.09 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.84.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.