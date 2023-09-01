Dave Inc. (DAVE) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.63. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Dave Inc. (DAVE) by analysts is $6.85, which is -$0.85 below the current market price. The public float for DAVE is 6.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.19% of that float. On September 01, 2023, the average trading volume of DAVE was 16.77K shares.

DAVE) stock’s latest price update

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE)’s stock price has soared by 10.16 in relation to previous closing price of 6.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-23 that LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dave Inc. (“Dave” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DAVE), one of the nation’s leading neobanks, today announced its management team will participate in the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference being held September 11-13, 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

DAVE’s Market Performance

Dave Inc. (DAVE) has seen a 13.57% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.91% gain in the past month and a 42.20% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.18% for DAVE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.77% for DAVE’s stock, with a 5.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAVE stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DAVE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DAVE in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $5 based on the research report published on April 25, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DAVE Trading at 25.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.09%, as shares surge +11.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAVE rose by +13.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.99. In addition, Dave Inc. saw -17.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAVE starting from Section 32 Fund 1, LP, who sale 297,771 shares at the price of $5.73 back on Aug 08. After this action, Section 32 Fund 1, LP now owns 2,588,232 shares of Dave Inc., valued at $1,707,657 using the latest closing price.

Beilman Kyle, the CFO and Secretary of Dave Inc., sale 1,988 shares at $5.29 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Beilman Kyle is holding 195,681 shares at $10,521 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-65.61 for the present operating margin

+33.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dave Inc. stands at -62.93. The total capital return value is set at -52.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.67. Equity return is now at value -102.10, with -33.60 for asset returns.

Based on Dave Inc. (DAVE), the company’s capital structure generated 167.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.57. Total debt to assets is 55.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 166.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dave Inc. (DAVE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.