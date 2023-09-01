Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, OFC stock has gone up by 2.37%, with a monthly gain of 0.58% and a quarterly surge of 14.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.70% for Corporate Office Properties Trust. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.97% for OFC’s stock, with a 3.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC) Right Now?

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.37x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) by analysts is $29.11, which is $3.01 above the current market price. The public float for OFC is 112.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.26% of that float. On September 01, 2023, the average trading volume of OFC was 588.57K shares.

OFC) stock’s latest price update

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.04 in comparison to its previous close of 25.89, however, the company has experienced a 2.37% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-01 that Corporate Office Properties is reaching new milestones in its Defense/IT segment. This is driven by favorable demand drivers, particularly in the area of cyber defense. Of those that lease properties to the U.S. Government, I believe OFC’s portfolio faces the least risk relating to non-renewal.

Analysts’ Opinion of OFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OFC stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for OFC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for OFC in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $28 based on the research report published on September 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

OFC Trading at 2.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares surge +0.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OFC rose by +2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.64. In addition, Corporate Office Properties Trust saw -0.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OFC starting from DENTON ROBERT L, who sale 3,941 shares at the price of $22.95 back on May 17. After this action, DENTON ROBERT L now owns 4,523 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust, valued at $90,440 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.55 for the present operating margin

+29.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corporate Office Properties Trust stands at +23.28. The total capital return value is set at 4.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.56. Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC), the company’s capital structure generated 134.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.34. Total debt to assets is 53.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 133.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.