Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) Stock: A Value Analysis

The public float for CNXA is 16.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.59% of that float. On August 31, 2023, CNXA’s average trading volume was 1.86M shares.

CNXA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) has decreased by -0.73 when compared to last closing price of 0.10. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.84% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2022-10-05 that Check these three penny stocks out for your list right now The post Best Penny Stocks to Buy as the Market Turns Bullish appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CNXA’s Market Performance

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) has experienced a 7.84% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -23.47% drop in the past month, and a -40.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.80% for CNXA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.17% for CNXA stock, with a simple moving average of -49.91% for the last 200 days.

CNXA Trading at -36.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNXA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.52%, as shares sank -20.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNXA rose by +7.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1081. In addition, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. saw -59.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNXA starting from BitNile Holdings, Inc., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $0.79 back on Sep 08. After this action, BitNile Holdings, Inc. now owns 1,265,000 shares of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc., valued at $3,968 using the latest closing price.

BitNile Holdings, Inc., the 10% Owner of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc., sale 70,100 shares at $0.88 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that BitNile Holdings, Inc. is holding 1,270,000 shares at $61,723 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNXA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-257.44 for the present operating margin

+26.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. stands at -307.60. The total capital return value is set at -231.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -644.28.

Based on Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA), the company’s capital structure generated 52.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.61. Total debt to assets is 22.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.