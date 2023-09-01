Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ: CNDT) has surged by 0.96 when compared to previous closing price of 3.11, but the company has seen a -2.18% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-02 that Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT ) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 2, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Giles Goodburn – VP, IR Cliff Skelton – President and CEO Steve Wood – CFO Operator Good morning, and welcome to the Conduent Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Announcement. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

Is It Worth Investing in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ: CNDT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.77.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) is $5.15, which is $1.5 above the current market price. The public float for CNDT is 205.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.57% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CNDT on September 01, 2023 was 860.46K shares.

CNDT’s Market Performance

The stock of Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) has seen a -2.18% decrease in the past week, with a -15.14% drop in the past month, and a 0.32% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.29% for CNDT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.67% for CNDT’s stock, with a -14.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CNDT Trading at -6.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNDT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares sank -12.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNDT fell by -2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.24. In addition, Conduent Incorporated saw -22.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNDT starting from Skelton Clifford, who purchase 34,418 shares at the price of $2.91 back on May 05. After this action, Skelton Clifford now owns 3,447,499 shares of Conduent Incorporated, valued at $100,156 using the latest closing price.

Wood Stephen Henry, the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of Conduent Incorporated, purchase 33,373 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Wood Stephen Henry is holding 697,681 shares at $100,059 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNDT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.86 for the present operating margin

+15.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Conduent Incorporated stands at -4.72. The total capital return value is set at 5.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.82. Equity return is now at value -34.30, with -9.40 for asset returns.

Based on Conduent Incorporated (CNDT), the company’s capital structure generated 144.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.08. Total debt to assets is 42.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 156.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.38 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.