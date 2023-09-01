Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (CPSI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSI) is above average at 48.14x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.80.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (CPSI) is $27.25, which is $10.98 above the current market price. The public float for CPSI is 13.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CPSI on September 01, 2023 was 89.59K shares.

Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.90 compared to its previous closing price of 17.29. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Chris Fowler – President and Chief Executive Officer Matt Chambless – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Jeff Garro – Stephens George Hill – Deutsche Bank Operator Good afternoon, and welcome to the CPSI Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Leading today’s call are Chris Fowler, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Matt Chambless, Chief Financial Officer.

CPSI’s Market Performance

Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (CPSI) has seen a -3.90% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -37.90% decline in the past month and a -33.70% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.15% for CPSI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.19% for CPSI’s stock, with a -39.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPSI stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CPSI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CPSI in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $24 based on the research report published on August 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CPSI Trading at -29.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares sank -38.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPSI fell by -3.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.88. In addition, Computer Programs and Systems Inc. saw -40.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPSI starting from DYE DAVID A, who sale 400 shares at the price of $28.73 back on Jan 17. After this action, DYE DAVID A now owns 46,800 shares of Computer Programs and Systems Inc., valued at $11,492 using the latest closing price.

DYE DAVID A, the Chief Operating Officer of Computer Programs and Systems Inc., sale 400 shares at $27.63 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that DYE DAVID A is holding 47,200 shares at $11,052 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.81 for the present operating margin

+35.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Computer Programs and Systems Inc. stands at +5.32. The total capital return value is set at -2.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.47. Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (CPSI), the company’s capital structure generated 63.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.86. Total debt to assets is 32.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (CPSI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.