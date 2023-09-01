Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) by analysts is $34.00, which is $10.58 above the current market price. The public float for COLL is 34.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 22.19% of that float. On September 01, 2023, the average trading volume of COLL was 310.48K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

COLL) stock’s latest price update

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL)’s stock price has plunge by -0.68relation to previous closing price of 23.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.38% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-12 that Collegium Pharmaceutical is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for chronic pain with abuse-deterrent technology. The company’s financials show solid sales momentum, decreased operating expenses, improved profitability, and increased cash position. Collegium’s product lineup includes Xtampza ER, Nucynta IR, and candidates in clinical development, all utilizing the company’s DETERx technology.

COLL’s Market Performance

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) has experienced a -0.38% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.45% rise in the past month, and a 4.79% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.10% for COLL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.25% for COLL’s stock, with a -1.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COLL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COLL stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for COLL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COLL in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $36 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COLL Trading at 3.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COLL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +6.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COLL fell by -0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.79. In addition, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. saw 0.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COLL starting from Kuhlmann Shirley R., who sale 17,984 shares at the price of $21.72 back on Jun 26. After this action, Kuhlmann Shirley R. now owns 119,518 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc., valued at $390,633 using the latest closing price.

Ciaffoni Joseph, the President and CEO of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc., sale 31,272 shares at $21.60 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Ciaffoni Joseph is holding 275,000 shares at $675,424 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COLL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.96 for the present operating margin

+45.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. stands at -5.39. The total capital return value is set at 10.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.34. Equity return is now at value -5.80, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL), the company’s capital structure generated 363.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.45. Total debt to assets is 60.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 280.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To sum up, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.