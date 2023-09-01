CISO Global Inc. (CISO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO)’s stock price has soared by 4.62 in relation to previous closing price of 0.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 14.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-05-17 that CISO Global (NASDAQ: CISO ) stock is taking a beating on Wednesday after the cybersecurity company announced the pricing of a share offering. CISO Global is offering up 20 million shares of CISO stock for a price of 20 cents per share in a registered direct offering.

Is It Worth Investing in CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for CISO is $1.00, which is $0.83 above the current price. The public float for CISO is 87.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CISO on September 01, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

CISO’s Market Performance

CISO’s stock has seen a 14.97% increase for the week, with a -17.31% drop in the past month and a -10.32% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.88% for CISO Global Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.39% for CISO’s stock, with a -81.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CISO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CISO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CISO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CISO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on October 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CISO Trading at -6.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CISO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.83%, as shares sank -13.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CISO rose by +14.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1650. In addition, CISO Global Inc. saw -93.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CISO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-71.19 for the present operating margin

+5.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for CISO Global Inc. stands at -72.56. The total capital return value is set at -53.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -60.57. Equity return is now at value -139.60, with -93.50 for asset returns.

Based on CISO Global Inc. (CISO), the company’s capital structure generated 19.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.25. Total debt to assets is 13.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CISO Global Inc. (CISO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.