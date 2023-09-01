CarGurus Inc. (CARG) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) is above average at 8.30x. The 36-month beta value for CARG is also noteworthy at 1.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CARG is $23.36, which is $4.8 above than the current price. The public float for CARG is 95.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.54% of that float. The average trading volume of CARG on September 01, 2023 was 1.66M shares.

CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG)’s stock price has plunge by -1.20relation to previous closing price of 18.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.09% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-08-30 that Remember when every car dealer on the street had no inventory and lead times extended up to a year for specific brands? The chip shortage causing supply bottlenecks in motor vehicles is taking a back seat to catch its breath and hopefully never come back into the arena.

CARG’s Market Performance

CARG’s stock has risen by 2.09% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -19.01% and a quarterly drop of -5.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.35% for CarGurus Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.56% for CARG stock, with a simple moving average of 2.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CARG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CARG stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CARG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CARG in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $28 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CARG Trading at -13.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares sank -15.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARG rose by +2.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.23. In addition, CarGurus Inc. saw 29.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CARG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.55 for the present operating margin

+38.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for CarGurus Inc. stands at +11.71. The total capital return value is set at 13.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.48. Equity return is now at value 44.10, with 29.90 for asset returns.

Based on CarGurus Inc. (CARG), the company’s capital structure generated 9.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.29. Total debt to assets is 7.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.02 and the total asset turnover is 1.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.56.

Conclusion

In summary, CarGurus Inc. (CARG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.