Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) is $3.80, The public float for CRDL is 61.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRDL on September 01, 2023 was 190.81K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CRDL) stock’s latest price update

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.87 compared to its previous closing price of 0.98. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-16 that Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

CRDL’s Market Performance

CRDL’s stock has risen by 8.91% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.80% and a quarterly rise of 65.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.18% for Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.82% for CRDL’s stock, with a 60.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CRDL Trading at 17.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.66%, as shares sank -5.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDL rose by +8.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9986. In addition, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. saw 115.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDL

The total capital return value is set at -64.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.13. Equity return is now at value -61.60, with -52.20 for asset returns.

Based on Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.14. Total debt to assets is 0.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.27.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.