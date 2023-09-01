Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.81. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) by analysts is $0.74, The public float for CGC is 545.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.20% of that float. On September 01, 2023, the average trading volume of CGC was 29.75M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CGC) stock’s latest price update

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC)’s stock price has plunge by 0.75relation to previous closing price of 0.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 47.79% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-01 that When it comes to marijuana, a significant disconnect exists between the US government and the American people. Stock Strategist Andrew Rocco explains why the worst may be over for marijuana investors.

CGC’s Market Performance

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has seen a 47.79% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 24.38% gain in the past month and a -30.14% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.94% for CGC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 35.17% for CGC’s stock, with a -65.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CGC Trading at 28.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.43%, as shares surge +31.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGC rose by +50.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4334. In addition, Canopy Growth Corporation saw -75.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGC starting from Klein David Eric, who sale 18,775 shares at the price of $0.52 back on Jun 30. After this action, Klein David Eric now owns 173,302 shares of Canopy Growth Corporation, valued at $9,763 using the latest closing price.

Hong Judy Eun Joo, the Chief Financial Officer of Canopy Growth Corporation, sale 1,087 shares at $0.52 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Hong Judy Eun Joo is holding 4,013 shares at $565 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-115.50 for the present operating margin

-12.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canopy Growth Corporation stands at -813.63. The total capital return value is set at -12.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -96.82.

Based on Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC), the company’s capital structure generated 186.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.12. Total debt to assets is 57.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.20.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To sum up, Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.