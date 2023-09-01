Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Stock Sees a13.16 Increase

In the past week, CANO stock has gone up by 7.69%, with a monthly decline of -77.27% and a quarterly plunge of -75.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 33.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 25.51% for Cano Health Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -47.45% for CANO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -73.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CANO is 0.24. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for CANO is 224.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.29% of that float. On September 01, 2023, CANO’s average trading volume was 10.33M shares.

CANO) stock’s latest price update

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 13.16 compared to its previous closing price of 0.31. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-08-28 that The traditional approach to investing is finding well-established companies, investing in them and waiting years for a return of 50%. But in today’s fast-paced stock market, retail traders are finding better ways to use the stock market to capture gains.

CANO Trading at -68.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CANO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 33.18%, as shares sank -79.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -74.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CANO rose by +5.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5993. In addition, Cano Health Inc. saw -74.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CANO starting from Camerlinck Robert, who sale 30,646 shares at the price of $0.77 back on Aug 11. After this action, Camerlinck Robert now owns 26,958,642 shares of Cano Health Inc., valued at $23,453 using the latest closing price.

Aguilar Richard, the Chief Clinical Officer of Cano Health Inc., sale 400,000 shares at $1.31 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that Aguilar Richard is holding 1,213,984 shares at $525,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CANO

Equity return is now at value -136.70, with -19.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cano Health Inc. (CANO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.