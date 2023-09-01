Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR) is above average at 35.19x. The 36-month beta value for BR is also noteworthy at 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BR is $180.00, which is -$9.21 below than the current price. The public float for BR is 117.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.83% of that float. The average trading volume of BR on September 01, 2023 was 561.99K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR) has plunged by -0.33 when compared to previous closing price of 186.83, but the company has seen a 2.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-27 that Broadridge Financial Solutions is the dominant player in the proxy services market. Broadridge is a compelling dividend growth story and just gave investors another double-digit increase this month. The company is developing a range of ancillary services that support its core proxy and shareholder communications business.

BR’s Market Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) has experienced a 2.03% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.71% rise in the past month, and a 24.97% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.57% for BR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.01% for BR’s stock, with a 22.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BR stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for BR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BR in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $169 based on the research report published on April 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BR Trading at 8.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.12%, as shares surge +12.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BR rose by +2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $180.05. In addition, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. saw 38.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BR starting from DALY RICHARD J, who sale 8,297 shares at the price of $185.40 back on Aug 28. After this action, DALY RICHARD J now owns 111,721 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., valued at $1,538,268 using the latest closing price.

Carey Thomas P, the Corporate VP of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $178.40 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Carey Thomas P is holding 11,322 shares at $445,994 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.05 for the present operating margin

+29.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. stands at +10.40. Equity return is now at value 31.80, with 7.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Conclusion

In summary, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.