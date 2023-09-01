Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BPTH is 1.36. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) is $12.00, which is $11.59 above the current market price. The public float for BPTH is 11.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.91% of that float. On September 01, 2023, BPTH’s average trading volume was 341.01K shares.

BPTH) stock’s latest price update

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.50 in comparison to its previous close of 0.38, however, the company has experienced a 5.85% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-15 that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH ) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 15, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Will O’Connor – Investor Relations, Stern IR Peter Nielsen – President and Chief Executive Officer Anthony Price – Senior Vice President of Finance, Accounting and Administration Conference Call Participants Jonathan Aschoff – ROTH MKM Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Bio-Path Holdings Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

BPTH’s Market Performance

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) has experienced a 5.85% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -45.63% drop in the past month, and a -75.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.69% for BPTH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.42% for BPTH’s stock, with a -71.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BPTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPTH stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for BPTH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BPTH in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $13 based on the research report published on March 11, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BPTH Trading at -58.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.36%, as shares surge +0.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -75.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPTH rose by +5.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3993. In addition, Bio-Path Holdings Inc. saw -72.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BPTH

The total capital return value is set at -69.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -69.52. Equity return is now at value -152.80, with -130.50 for asset returns.

Based on Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH), the company’s capital structure generated 1.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.54. Total debt to assets is 1.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.78.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.27.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.