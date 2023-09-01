Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BECN is 1.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BECN is $96.92, which is $18.06 above the current price. The public float for BECN is 52.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BECN on September 01, 2023 was 591.59K shares.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.44 in relation to its previous close of 80.20. However, the company has experienced a 4.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-06 that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2022 5:00 PM ET

BECN’s Market Performance

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) has experienced a 4.32% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.70% drop in the past month, and a 23.53% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.60% for BECN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.82% for BECN stock, with a simple moving average of 21.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BECN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BECN stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for BECN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BECN in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $65 based on the research report published on October 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BECN Trading at -2.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BECN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares sank -5.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BECN rose by +4.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.26. In addition, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. saw 51.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BECN starting from CD&R Investment Associates IX, who sale 5,000,000 shares at the price of $83.46 back on Aug 10. After this action, CD&R Investment Associates IX, now owns 10,171,964 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc., valued at $417,300,000 using the latest closing price.

Nelson Christopher Carl, the EVP & CIO of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc., sale 8,611 shares at $72.95 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Nelson Christopher Carl is holding 0 shares at $628,172 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BECN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.55 for the present operating margin

+24.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. stands at +4.79. The total capital return value is set at 16.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.27. Equity return is now at value 20.20, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Based on Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN), the company’s capital structure generated 105.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.35. Total debt to assets is 40.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 121.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.