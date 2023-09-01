Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX: BRN) has increased by 10.79 when compared to last closing price of 2.41.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-03-02 that With the overall U.S. stock market struggling for direction, stock picking is now of paramount importance. Little-followed microcaps offer an area where bargains can be found.

Is It Worth Investing in Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX: BRN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BRN is 0.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BRN is 4.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BRN on September 01, 2023 was 18.19K shares.

BRN’s Market Performance

BRN stock saw an increase of 8.10% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.53% and a quarterly increase of -3.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.52% for Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.78% for BRN’s stock, with a 0.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BRN Trading at 5.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.66%, as shares surge +6.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRN rose by +8.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.56. In addition, Barnwell Industries Inc. saw -9.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRN starting from SHERWOOD NED L, who purchase 20,676 shares at the price of $2.75 back on Aug 17. After this action, SHERWOOD NED L now owns 2,231,253 shares of Barnwell Industries Inc., valued at $56,859 using the latest closing price.

SHERWOOD NED L, the 10% Owner of Barnwell Industries Inc., purchase 4,868 shares at $2.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that SHERWOOD NED L is holding 2,210,577 shares at $12,803 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.22 for the present operating margin

+38.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Barnwell Industries Inc. stands at +20.23. The total capital return value is set at 15.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.98. Equity return is now at value -5.30, with -2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.37. Total debt to assets is 0.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.