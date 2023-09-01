Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC): A Technical Analysis

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE: BSAC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.75. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) is $19.42, which is $1.14 above the current market price. The public float for BSAC is 299.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BSAC on September 01, 2023 was 337.72K shares.

BSAC) stock’s latest price update

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE: BSAC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.83 compared to its previous closing price of 19.29. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-05 that Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2023 11:00 AM ET Corporate Participants Emiliano Muratore – Chief Financial Officer Claudio Soto – Chief Economist Cristian Vicuna – Chief of Strategic Planning and Investor Relations Conference Call Participants Juan Recalde – Scotiabank Ernesto Gabilondo – Bank of America Tito Labarta – Goldman Sachs Daniel Mora Ardila – CrediCorp Capital Isabelle Irish – Baring Asset Management Neha Agarwala – HSBC Global Research Ewald Stark Bittencourt – BICE Inversiones Operator Hello and welcome to Banco Santander-Chile’s Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. We are joined today by the CFO, Emiliano Muratore; Chief Strategic Planning and Head of IR, Cristian Vicuna; and Chief Economist, Claudio Soto.

BSAC’s Market Performance

Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) has seen a 1.32% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -4.78% decline in the past month and a 7.59% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.56% for BSAC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.40% for BSAC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.96% for the last 200 days.

BSAC Trading at -1.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares sank -3.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSAC rose by +1.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.17. In addition, Banco Santander-Chile saw 20.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BSAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.12 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Santander-Chile stands at +15.35. The total capital return value is set at 3.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.41. Equity return is now at value 13.70, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC), the company’s capital structure generated 381.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.22. Total debt to assets is 27.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 291.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.