Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) is above average at 20.03x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.62.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) is $127.86, which is $13.25 above the current market price. The public float for ATO is 147.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.74% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ATO on September 01, 2023 was 824.17K shares.

ATO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) has dropped by -1.20 compared to previous close of 117.36. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-31 that We have narrowed our search to five low-beta utility stocks that are regular dividend payers. These are: CWCO, AWK, ATO, PNM, YORW.

ATO’s Market Performance

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) has experienced a -0.39% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.55% drop in the past month, and a 3.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.67% for ATO.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.84% for ATO’s stock, with a 0.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ATO by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ATO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $128 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ATO Trading at -2.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares sank -2.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATO fell by -0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $116.81. In addition, Atmos Energy Corporation saw 3.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATO starting from COCKLIN KIM R, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $117.44 back on Aug 07. After this action, COCKLIN KIM R now owns 212,472 shares of Atmos Energy Corporation, valued at $1,467,981 using the latest closing price.

WALTERS DIANA J, the Director of Atmos Energy Corporation, sale 390 shares at $117.50 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that WALTERS DIANA J is holding 2,584 shares at $45,825 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.92 for the present operating margin

+30.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atmos Energy Corporation stands at +18.42. The total capital return value is set at 5.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.45. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO), the company’s capital structure generated 88.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.05. Total debt to assets is 36.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.