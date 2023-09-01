Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AVIR is 0.18. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) is $4.00, which is $0.64 above the current market price. The public float for AVIR is 75.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.23% of that float. On September 01, 2023, AVIR’s average trading volume was 414.36K shares.

AVIR) stock’s latest price update

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.20 in relation to its previous close of 3.32. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-06-05 that BOSTON, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVIR) (“Atea”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of oral antiviral therapeutics for serious viral diseases, today announced that Jean-Pierre Sommadossi, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Atea, will present a business update at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

AVIR’s Market Performance

AVIR’s stock has fallen by 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.18% and a quarterly drop of -17.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.86% for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.87% for AVIR stock, with a simple moving average of -14.74% for the last 200 days.

AVIR Trading at -5.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -2.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVIR remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.38. In addition, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -30.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVIR starting from BERGER FRANKLIN M, who sale 16,166 shares at the price of $5.16 back on Nov 14. After this action, BERGER FRANKLIN M now owns 778,353 shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $83,352 using the latest closing price.

BERGER FRANKLIN M, the Director of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 25,500 shares at $5.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that BERGER FRANKLIN M is holding 794,519 shares at $131,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVIR

The total capital return value is set at -19.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.13. Equity return is now at value -16.80, with -16.20 for asset returns.

Based on Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.49. Total debt to assets is 0.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.37.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 35.77.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.