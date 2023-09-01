Assessing the Risk and Potential of Autohome Inc.’s (ATHM) Stock

The stock of Autohome Inc. (ATHM) has seen a -0.55% decrease in the past week, with a -6.56% drop in the past month, and a -0.93% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.36% for ATHM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.74% for ATHM stock, with a simple moving average of -7.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) Right Now?

Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ATHM is at 0.25. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ATHM is $277.33, which is $10.09 above the current market price. The public float for ATHM is 66.95M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.41% of that float. The average trading volume for ATHM on September 01, 2023 was 362.86K shares.

ATHM) stock’s latest price update

Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.89 compared to its previous closing price of 29.16. However, the company has seen a -0.55% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-27 that Autohome, Inc. (NYSE:ATHM ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Sterling Song – IR Director Quan Long – Chairman & CEO Craig Yan Zeng – CFO Conference Call Participants Xiaodan Zhang – CICC Ritchie Sun – HSBC Thomas Chong – Jefferies Brian Gong – Citi Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by for Autohome’s Second Quarter and Interim 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode.

ATHM Trading at -3.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares sank -7.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATHM fell by -0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.91. In addition, Autohome Inc. saw -5.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ATHM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.48 for the present operating margin

+77.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Autohome Inc. stands at +26.04. The total capital return value is set at 4.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.69. Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on Autohome Inc. (ATHM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Autohome Inc. (ATHM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.