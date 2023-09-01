Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for AWH is at 2.84. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AWH is $4.80, which is $0.24 above the current market price. The public float for AWH is 6.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.47% of that float. The average trading volume for AWH on September 01, 2023 was 47.94K shares.

The stock price of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) has jumped by 14.57 compared to previous close of 3.98. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 36.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-14 that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Nicole Sandford – President and Chief Executive Officer Torsten Hombeck – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Sally Yanchus – Water Tower Research Andrew Brackmann – William Blair Operator Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Aspira’s Women’s Health, Incorporated Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode.

AWH’s Market Performance

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) has seen a 36.12% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 78.82% gain in the past month and a 52.51% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.59% for AWH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 45.69% for AWH’s stock, with a -7.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AWH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AWH stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for AWH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AWH in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $4 based on the research report published on January 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AWH Trading at 48.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AWH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.69%, as shares surge +75.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AWH rose by +36.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.23. In addition, Aspira Women’s Health Inc. saw -8.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AWH starting from SCHULER JACK W, who purchase 181,800 shares at the price of $2.75 back on Jul 24. After this action, SCHULER JACK W now owns 1,883,656 shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc., valued at $499,950 using the latest closing price.

Sandford Nicole, the President & CEO of Aspira Women’s Health Inc., purchase 12,563 shares at $3.98 during a trade that took place back on Jul 24, which means that Sandford Nicole is holding 134,665 shares at $50,001 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AWH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-399.72 for the present operating margin

+52.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. stands at -331.99. The total capital return value is set at -145.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -127.69. Equity return is now at value -396.40, with -119.20 for asset returns.

Based on Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH), the company’s capital structure generated 56.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.27. Total debt to assets is 22.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.