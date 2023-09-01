Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ASPN is 2.17. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) is $21.88, which is $14.91 above the current market price. The public float for ASPN is 67.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.56% of that float. On September 01, 2023, ASPN’s average trading volume was 749.39K shares.

ASPN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) has decreased by -1.77 when compared to last closing price of 6.20. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-29 that NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) (“Aspen” or the “Company”), a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the following investor events in September: (i) Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference and (ii) the Piper Sandler Battery Summit.

ASPN’s Market Performance

ASPN’s stock has risen by 7.98% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -18.03% and a quarterly drop of -10.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.18% for Aspen Aerogels Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.60% for ASPN stock, with a simple moving average of -30.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASPN stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for ASPN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASPN in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $14 based on the research report published on March 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ASPN Trading at -16.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.14%, as shares sank -18.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASPN rose by +7.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.25. In addition, Aspen Aerogels Inc. saw -48.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASPN starting from Noetzel Mark L, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $5.65 back on Aug 22. After this action, Noetzel Mark L now owns 119,322 shares of Aspen Aerogels Inc., valued at $22,581 using the latest closing price.

Young Donald R, the President and CEO of Aspen Aerogels Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $6.83 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Young Donald R is holding 656,703 shares at $170,698 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.94 for the present operating margin

+2.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aspen Aerogels Inc. stands at -45.87. The total capital return value is set at -22.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.44. Equity return is now at value -27.00, with -16.50 for asset returns.

Based on Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN), the company’s capital structure generated 26.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.06. Total debt to assets is 18.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.68.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.