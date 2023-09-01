Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) has increased by 5.52 when compared to last closing price of 0.42.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-30 that Millionaire-maker penny stocks, as you might guess from the title does not represent a universally accessible sector. While these ideas can possibly make you rich, they can just as easily make you poor.

Is It Worth Investing in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 5.22. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) by analysts is $12.00, which is $11.56 above the current market price. The public float for APVO is 11.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.27% of that float. On September 01, 2023, the average trading volume of APVO was 302.77K shares.

APVO’s Market Performance

The stock of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) has seen a 14.14% increase in the past week, with a -27.24% drop in the past month, and a -71.97% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.57% for APVO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.03% for APVO’s stock, with a -76.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

APVO Trading at -53.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.92%, as shares sank -26.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APVO rose by +14.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4366. In addition, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. saw -81.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for APVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-919.75 for the present operating margin

+71.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. stands at +225.24. The total capital return value is set at -75.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.62. Equity return is now at value -95.40, with -53.80 for asset returns.

Based on Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO), the company’s capital structure generated 59.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.30. Total debt to assets is 31.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.29.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.15.

Conclusion

To sum up, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.