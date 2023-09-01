Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is above average at 70.51x. The 36-month beta value for TSLA is also noteworthy at 2.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 20 rating it as “hold,” and 5 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TSLA is $253.74, which is -$8.6 below than the current price. The public float for TSLA is 2.76B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.96% of that float. The average trading volume of TSLA on September 01, 2023 was 130.32M shares.

TSLA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has dropped by -3.74 compared to previous close of 258.08. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-09-01 that The automotive industry tends to be a very saturated place for consumers, with endless choices of brands and models; spoiled for choice, they can balance their selection between their needs. Today, investors face a similar dynamic when choosing the right automotive stock to buy potentially.

TSLA’s Market Performance

TSLA’s stock has risen by 4.12% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.20% and a quarterly rise of 16.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.45% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.92% for Tesla Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.53% for TSLA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 25.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSLA stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TSLA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TSLA in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $270 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TSLA Trading at -3.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.45%, as shares sank -0.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSLA rose by +5.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $239.89. In addition, Tesla Inc. saw 101.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSLA starting from Baglino Andrew D, who sale 10,500 shares at the price of $242.53 back on Aug 28. After this action, Baglino Andrew D now owns 66,834 shares of Tesla Inc., valued at $2,546,565 using the latest closing price.

Taneja Vaibhav, the CFO and CAO of Tesla Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $261.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Taneja Vaibhav is holding 104,504 shares at $1,044,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.98 for the present operating margin

+25.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tesla Inc. stands at +15.45. The total capital return value is set at 30.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.41. Equity return is now at value 26.60, with 14.60 for asset returns.

Based on Tesla Inc. (TSLA), the company’s capital structure generated 12.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.39. Total debt to assets is 6.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.49 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

In summary, Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.