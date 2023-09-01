Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF) is above average at 13.94x. The 36-month beta value for SLF is also noteworthy at 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SLF is $54.68, which is $7.45 above than the current price. The public float for SLF is 586.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.41% of that float. The average trading volume of SLF on September 01, 2023 was 491.47K shares.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.83 in comparison to its previous close of 48.38, however, the company has experienced a 2.63% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-31 that Redesigning and repricing of products and services, and a rising rate environment are likely to help life insurers like MFC, SLF, RGA, VOYA and PRI as the companies invest heavily in digitization.

SLF’s Market Performance

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) has experienced a 2.63% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.15% drop in the past month, and a -0.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.56% for SLF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.64% for SLF’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.28% for the last 200 days.

SLF Trading at -3.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares sank -4.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLF rose by +2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.97. In addition, Sun Life Financial Inc. saw 5.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.17 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Sun Life Financial Inc. stands at +7.84. The total capital return value is set at 7.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.68. Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF), the company’s capital structure generated 66.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.06. Total debt to assets is 5.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

In summary, Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.