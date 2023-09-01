Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID)

The 36-month beta value for OVID is also noteworthy at 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OVID is $5.67, which is $2.3 above than the current price. The public float for OVID is 55.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.30% of that float. The average trading volume of OVID on September 01, 2023 was 320.69K shares.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.48 in comparison to its previous close of 3.56, however, the company has experienced a -11.68% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-15 that Warning: while this discussion obviously centers on penny stocks to buy, this subsegment of the market carries astounding risks. While it’s difficult to verify, one source has the failure rate of these speculative, low-market capitalization entities as over 90%.

OVID’s Market Performance

OVID’s stock has fallen by -11.68% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.66% and a quarterly drop of -9.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.73% for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.65% for OVID’s stock, with a 18.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OVID

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OVID stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for OVID by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OVID in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $4 based on the research report published on April 20, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

OVID Trading at -4.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OVID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.64%, as shares surge +1.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OVID fell by -11.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +110.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.65. In addition, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. saw 80.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OVID starting from Tardio Jason, who sale 17,344 shares at the price of $2.15 back on Sep 12. After this action, Tardio Jason now owns 0 shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc., valued at $37,290 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OVID

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3696.44 for the present operating margin

+8.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. stands at -3604.66. The total capital return value is set at -33.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.03. Equity return is now at value -38.90, with -32.80 for asset returns.

Based on Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID), the company’s capital structure generated 12.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.11. Total debt to assets is 10.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 699.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.79.

Conclusion

In summary, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.