Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of MariaDB plc (MRDB)

The 36-month beta value for MRDB is also noteworthy at 0.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MRDB is 42.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.17% of that float. The average trading volume of MRDB on September 01, 2023 was 41.10K shares.

MRDB stock's latest price update

The stock price of MariaDB plc (NYSE: MRDB) has dropped by -14.07 compared to previous close of 0.68. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-05-02 that REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MariaDB plc (NYSE: MRDB) today announced that it will report financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2023 which ended March 31, 2023 on Monday, May 8, 2023 after market close. MariaDB plc will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (or 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on Monday, May 8, 2023 to discuss its financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 396-8049 from the United States and Canada.

MRDB’s Market Performance

MariaDB plc (MRDB) has seen a -11.13% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -36.21% decline in the past month and a -31.52% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.50% for MRDB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.49% for MRDB’s stock, with a -79.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MRDB Trading at -33.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.11%, as shares sank -37.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRDB fell by -11.13%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7964. In addition, MariaDB plc saw -85.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MRDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-110.77 for the present operating margin

+67.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for MariaDB plc stands at -111.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

In summary, MariaDB plc (MRDB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.