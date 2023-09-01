Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of General Dynamics Corporation (GD)

The price-to-earnings ratio for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) is above average at 18.61x. The 36-month beta value for GD is also noteworthy at 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GD is $265.89, which is $37.73 above than the current price. The public float for GD is 271.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.08% of that float. The average trading volume of GD on September 01, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.26 compared to its previous closing price of 227.24. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-31 that RTX is set to procure 155 mm projectile for the U.S. Army.

GD’s Market Performance

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) has seen a 1.23% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.17% gain in the past month and a 10.38% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.12% for GD.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.74% for GD’s stock, with a -0.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GD Trading at 3.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.08%, as shares surge +0.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GD rose by +1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $225.03. In addition, General Dynamics Corporation saw -8.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GD starting from NOVAKOVIC PHEBE N, who sale 33,230 shares at the price of $227.96 back on Aug 11. After this action, NOVAKOVIC PHEBE N now owns 778,092 shares of General Dynamics Corporation, valued at $7,575,211 using the latest closing price.

Gallopoulos Gregory S, the Senior VP, Gen. Counsel, Sec. of General Dynamics Corporation, sale 6,500 shares at $225.83 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Gallopoulos Gregory S is holding 113,319 shares at $1,467,921 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.69 for the present operating margin

+16.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Dynamics Corporation stands at +8.60. The total capital return value is set at 13.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.52. Equity return is now at value 18.00, with 6.50 for asset returns.

Based on General Dynamics Corporation (GD), the company’s capital structure generated 65.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.48. Total debt to assets is 23.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In summary, General Dynamics Corporation (GD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.