Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Genasys Inc. (GNSS)

The 36-month beta value for GNSS is also noteworthy at 0.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GNSS is $5.13, which is $1.6 above than the current price. The public float for GNSS is 36.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.51% of that float. The average trading volume of GNSS on September 01, 2023 was 40.47K shares.

GNSS) stock’s latest price update

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS)’s stock price has soared by 5.49 in relation to previous closing price of 3.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-10 that Genasys (GNSS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.04 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.05. This compares to loss of $0.02 per share a year ago.

GNSS’s Market Performance

GNSS’s stock has risen by 3.90% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 20.56% and a quarterly rise of 27.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.70% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.38% for Genasys Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.53% for GNSS’s stock, with a 11.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNSS stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for GNSS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GNSS in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $8 based on the research report published on November 16, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

GNSS Trading at 18.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.70%, as shares surge +24.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNSS rose by +3.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.16. In addition, Genasys Inc. saw -6.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNSS starting from Anchin Scott L, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $2.40 back on May 12. After this action, Anchin Scott L now owns 2,500 shares of Genasys Inc., valued at $12,000 using the latest closing price.

Osgood Richard Hoe III, the Director of Genasys Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $3.08 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Osgood Richard Hoe III is holding 377,883 shares at $15,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.38 for the present operating margin

+48.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genasys Inc. stands at -30.00. The total capital return value is set at -3.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.48. Equity return is now at value -47.60, with -34.30 for asset returns.

Based on Genasys Inc. (GNSS), the company’s capital structure generated 12.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.86. Total debt to assets is 8.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.

Conclusion

In summary, Genasys Inc. (GNSS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.