Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of FG Financial Group Inc. (FGF)

The price-to-earnings ratio for FG Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FGF) is above average at 6.15x. The 36-month beta value for FGF is also noteworthy at 0.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FGF is $6.83, The public float for FGF is 9.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.20% of that float. The average trading volume of FGF on September 01, 2023 was 18.00K shares.

FGF) stock’s latest price update

The stock of FG Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FGF) has increased by 13.08 when compared to last closing price of 1.30.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-26 that Some of the most promising penny stocks can have multi-bagger potential over the long haul. After all, the combination of low prices, strong catalysts, and potentially high returns can be appealing.

FGF’s Market Performance

FG Financial Group Inc. (FGF) has experienced a 13.95% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.53% rise in the past month, and a -35.53% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.45% for FGF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.87% for FGF’s stock, with a -35.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FGF Trading at -5.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FGF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.05%, as shares surge +15.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FGF rose by +13.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3983. In addition, FG Financial Group Inc. saw -48.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FGF starting from Fundamental Global GP, LLC, who purchase 26,407 shares at the price of $1.85 back on Jun 13. After this action, Fundamental Global GP, LLC now owns 5,666,111 shares of FG Financial Group Inc., valued at $48,853 using the latest closing price.

Fundamental Global GP, LLC, the 10% Owner of FG Financial Group Inc., purchase 20,593 shares at $1.85 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Fundamental Global GP, LLC is holding 5,639,704 shares at $38,097 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FGF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.34 for the present operating margin

The net margin for FG Financial Group Inc. stands at +8.72. The total capital return value is set at 0.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.05. Equity return is now at value -5.40, with -1.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, FG Financial Group Inc. (FGF) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.