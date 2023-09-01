Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) is above average at 21.28x. The 36-month beta value for WMS is also noteworthy at 1.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WMS is $149.00, which is $19.95 above than the current price. The public float for WMS is 57.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.34% of that float. The average trading volume of WMS on September 01, 2023 was 658.05K shares.

WMS) stock’s latest price update

WMS’s Market Performance

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) has seen a 4.89% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.55% gain in the past month and a 31.22% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.69% for WMS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.72% for WMS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 31.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WMS stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for WMS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WMS in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $148 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WMS Trading at 5.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares surge +1.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WMS rose by +4.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.36. In addition, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. saw 56.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WMS starting from Seetharam Anil, who sale 50,202 shares at the price of $122.90 back on Aug 25. After this action, Seetharam Anil now owns 1,239,369 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., valued at $6,169,585 using the latest closing price.

JONES ROSS M, the Director of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., sale 50,202 shares at $122.90 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that JONES ROSS M is holding 1,239,369 shares at $6,169,585 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.61 for the present operating margin

+34.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. stands at +16.51. The total capital return value is set at 32.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.23. Equity return is now at value 45.20, with 16.30 for asset returns.

Based on Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS), the company’s capital structure generated 140.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.48. Total debt to assets is 46.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 162.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.47 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.

Conclusion

In summary, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.