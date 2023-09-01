An In-Depth Look at Bitdeer Technologies Group’s (BTDR) Stock Performance

The stock of Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) has seen a -0.51% decrease in the past week, with a 32.58% gain in the past month, and a 169.38% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.90% for BTDR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.84% for BTDR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 38.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.92. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) is $17.00, which is $3.45 above the current market price. The public float for BTDR is 25.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BTDR on September 01, 2023 was 95.37K shares.

BTDR) stock’s latest price update

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR)’s stock price has dropped by -1.67 in relation to previous closing price of 13.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BTDR Trading at 14.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.85%, as shares surge +36.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTDR fell by -0.51%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.52. In addition, Bitdeer Technologies Group saw 30.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BTDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.66 for the present operating margin

+24.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bitdeer Technologies Group stands at -18.30. The total capital return value is set at -25.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.48.

Based on Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR), the company’s capital structure generated 31.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.95. Total debt to assets is 15.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.93.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.