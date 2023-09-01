Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AMPX) has jumped by 4.24 compared to previous close of 4.72. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-13 that Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Kang Sun – Chief Executive Officer Sandra Wallach – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Colin Rusch – Oppenheimer Chris Souther – B. Riley Securities Tim Moore – EF Hutton Abhi Sinha – Northland Financial Operator Good afternoon, and welcome to Amprius Technologies Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AMPX) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AMPX is $14.50, which is $9.58 above the current market price. The public float for AMPX is 16.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.99% of that float. The average trading volume for AMPX on September 01, 2023 was 283.67K shares.

AMPX’s Market Performance

AMPX stock saw a decrease of 5.81% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -32.42% and a quarterly a decrease of -35.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.86% for Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.13% for AMPX’s stock, with a -34.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPX stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for AMPX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMPX in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $16 based on the research report published on June 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMPX Trading at -28.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.31%, as shares sank -32.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPX rose by +5.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.61. In addition, Amprius Technologies Inc. saw -37.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPX starting from MIRRO JUSTIN E, who sale 61,000 shares at the price of $8.85 back on Jun 15. After this action, MIRRO JUSTIN E now owns 2,497,142 shares of Amprius Technologies Inc., valued at $540,131 using the latest closing price.

MIRRO JUSTIN E, the Director of Amprius Technologies Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $9.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that MIRRO JUSTIN E is holding 2,558,142 shares at $474,915 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-409.19 for the present operating margin

-123.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amprius Technologies Inc. stands at -393.11. The total capital return value is set at -40.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.78. Equity return is now at value -40.80, with -33.90 for asset returns.

Based on Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX), the company’s capital structure generated 4.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.97. Total debt to assets is 3.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 112.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.