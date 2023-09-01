Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.42. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) is $13.00, which is $1.32 above the current market price. The public float for AMPL is 78.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMPL on September 01, 2023 was 554.54K shares.

AMPL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Amplitude Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL) has increased by 0.30 when compared to last closing price of 11.65. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-08-17 that SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amplitude, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPL), a leading digital analytics platform, today announced that Criss Harms, chief financial officer, will present at the following investor events: Citi’s 2023 Global Technology Conference in New York on Wednesday, September 6 at 1:45 pm EST. Piper Sandler’s Growth Frontiers Conference in Nashville on Tuesday, September 12 at 1:00 pm CDT. Live webcasts of these presentations will be accessible from the investor relations page of Amplit.

AMPL’s Market Performance

Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) has experienced a 1.39% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.45% rise in the past month, and a 21.67% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.81% for AMPL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.53% for AMPL’s stock, with a -3.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AMPL Trading at 3.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares surge +2.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPL rose by +1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.40. In addition, Amplitude Inc. saw -3.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPL starting from Wong Catherine, who sale 3,515 shares at the price of $11.23 back on Aug 17. After this action, Wong Catherine now owns 93,365 shares of Amplitude Inc., valued at $39,470 using the latest closing price.

Thakker Dharmesh, the 10% Owner of Amplitude Inc., sale 63,515 shares at $10.84 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that Thakker Dharmesh is holding 0 shares at $688,503 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.56 for the present operating margin

+70.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amplitude Inc. stands at -39.22. The total capital return value is set at -31.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.69. Equity return is now at value -34.40, with -23.80 for asset returns.

Based on Amplitude Inc. (AMPL), the company’s capital structure generated 3.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.62. Total debt to assets is 2.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.51.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.