American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) is above average at 28.97x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.57.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) is $157.22, which is $21.51 above the current market price. The public float for AWK is 193.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AWK on September 01, 2023 was 948.10K shares.

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK)’s stock price has plunge by -0.57relation to previous closing price of 139.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.35% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-31 that We have narrowed our search to five low-beta utility stocks that are regular dividend payers. These are: CWCO, AWK, ATO, PNM, YORW.

AWK’s Market Performance

American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) has experienced a 0.35% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.76% drop in the past month, and a -3.36% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.54% for AWK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.98% for AWK’s stock, with a -5.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AWK stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AWK by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for AWK in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $140 based on the research report published on October 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AWK Trading at -2.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares sank -2.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AWK rose by +0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $139.94. In addition, American Water Works Company Inc. saw -8.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AWK starting from GOSS MARTHA CLARK, who purchase 56 shares at the price of $141.07 back on Aug 28. After this action, GOSS MARTHA CLARK now owns 35,960 shares of American Water Works Company Inc., valued at $7,900 using the latest closing price.

Marberry Michael, the Director of American Water Works Company Inc., purchase 1,400 shares at $142.35 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Marberry Michael is holding 3,673 shares at $199,290 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.57 for the present operating margin

+40.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Water Works Company Inc. stands at +21.62. The total capital return value is set at 6.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.50. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK), the company’s capital structure generated 161.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.82. Total debt to assets is 43.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 142.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.