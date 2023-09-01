Amdocs Limited (DOX) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) is 18.81x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DOX is 0.67. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Amdocs Limited (DOX) is $108.17, which is $18.63 above the current market price. The public float for DOX is 119.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.85% of that float. On September 01, 2023, DOX’s average trading volume was 586.71K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DOX) stock’s latest price update

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX)’s stock price has increased by 0.25 compared to its previous closing price of 88.98. However, the company has seen a 2.38% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-28 that Dividend stocks are favorites for investors who prefer low-beta stocks that provide regular cash inflow. Even among dividend stocks, there can be two major categories.

DOX’s Market Performance

Amdocs Limited (DOX) has seen a 2.38% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.85% decline in the past month and a -5.64% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.51% for DOX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.74% for DOX’s stock, with a -3.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for DOX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DOX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $115 based on the research report published on May 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DOX Trading at -3.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.88%, as shares surge +0.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOX rose by +2.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.69. In addition, Amdocs Limited saw -1.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.17 for the present operating margin

+34.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amdocs Limited stands at +11.84. The total capital return value is set at 15.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.43. Equity return is now at value 15.70, with 8.60 for asset returns.

Based on Amdocs Limited (DOX), the company’s capital structure generated 23.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.03. Total debt to assets is 12.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Amdocs Limited (DOX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.