AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMC is 1.93. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) is $13.24, which is $7.51 above the current market price. The public float for AMC is 151.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.32% of that float. On September 01, 2023, AMC’s average trading volume was 6.89M shares.

AMC) stock’s latest price update

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC)’s stock price has soared by 0.16 in relation to previous closing price of 12.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNN Business reported 2023-09-01 that Taylor Swift’s concert film has already broken theater records more than a month ahead of its October 13 release. AMC Theaters said Friday that the singer’s Eras Tour concert movie “shattered records for single-day advance ticket sales revenue,” with $26 million of tickets sold on Thursday.

AMC’s Market Performance

AMC’s stock has risen by 1.13% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -70.99% and a quarterly drop of -68.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.11% for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -56.51% for AMC’s stock, with a -71.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMC stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for AMC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AMC in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $19 based on the research report published on August 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMC Trading at -64.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.07%, as shares sank -74.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMC rose by +1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.30. In addition, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. saw -65.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMC starting from Antara Capital LP, who sale 7,993,400 shares at the price of $1.73 back on Jun 28. After this action, Antara Capital LP now owns 93,911,906 shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., valued at $13,815,317 using the latest closing price.

Antara Capital LP, the 10% Owner of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., sale 3,573,030 shares at $1.79 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that Antara Capital LP is holding 101,905,306 shares at $6,395,362 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.90 for the present operating margin

+18.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stands at -24.89. The total capital return value is set at -4.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.87. Equity return is now at value 28.60, with -8.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.