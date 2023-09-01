Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALZN is -0.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) is $3.88, which is $3.62 above the current market price. The public float for ALZN is 56.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.97% of that float. On September 01, 2023, ALZN’s average trading volume was 191.26K shares.

ALZN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) has dropped by -6.36 compared to previous close of 0.28. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-05-24 that Developing groundbreaking drugs and devices entails high costs, uncertain regulatory approval, and lucrative revenues. Those factors and more culminate to create a sector filled with dozens of biotech stocks that have 10X potential, or better.

ALZN’s Market Performance

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) has experienced a -4.65% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -42.88% drop in the past month, and a -66.08% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.68% for ALZN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.31% for ALZN’s stock, with a -56.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALZN stocks, with Ascendiant Capital Markets repeating the rating for ALZN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALZN in the upcoming period, according to Ascendiant Capital Markets is $8 based on the research report published on October 01, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ALZN Trading at -39.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.93%, as shares sank -33.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALZN fell by -4.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3184. In addition, Alzamend Neuro Inc. saw -53.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALZN starting from AULT MILTON C III, who purchase 18,000 shares at the price of $0.59 back on May 24. After this action, AULT MILTON C III now owns 383,000 shares of Alzamend Neuro Inc., valued at $10,705 using the latest closing price.

Jackman Stephan, the Chief Executive Officer of Alzamend Neuro Inc., purchase 37,000 shares at $0.54 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Jackman Stephan is holding 45,500 shares at $19,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALZN

The total capital return value is set at -181.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -181.47. Equity return is now at value -206.10, with -160.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.