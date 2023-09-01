AltC Acquisition Corp. (ALCC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ALCC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 59.54x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.03. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ALCC is 50.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.08% of that float. On August 31, 2023, the average trading volume of ALCC was 610.56K shares.

ALCC) stock’s latest price update

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ALCC)’s stock price has plunge by 0.00relation to previous closing price of 10.36. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-12 that Advanced nuclear systems company Oklo is planning to merge with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) AltC Acquisition (NYSE: ALCC ), according to a release on Tuesday. Perhaps the most interesting facet of this news, however, is the SPAC’s backer.

ALCC’s Market Performance

AltC Acquisition Corp. (ALCC) has seen a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.10% gain in the past month and a -3.09% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.26% for ALCC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.18% for ALCC’s stock, with a 1.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ALCC Trading at -0.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.40%, as shares surge +0.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALCC remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.34. In addition, AltC Acquisition Corp. saw 4.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ALCC

The total capital return value is set at -0.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.80. Equity return is now at value 2.30, with 2.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.

Conclusion

To sum up, AltC Acquisition Corp. (ALCC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.