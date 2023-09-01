AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ: ALVR)’s stock price has dropped by -5.44 in relation to previous closing price of 3.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-08-28 that WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AlloVir, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALVR), a late-clinical stage allogeneic T cell immunotherapy company, today announced that Diana Brainard, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences: Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference Fireside Chat: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 4:55 pm ET H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference Presentation: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 12:00 pm ET A live webcast.

Is It Worth Investing in AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ: ALVR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALVR is 0.62. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) is $19.75, which is $16.62 above the current market price. The public float for ALVR is 57.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.34% of that float. On September 01, 2023, ALVR’s average trading volume was 864.74K shares.

ALVR’s Market Performance

ALVR stock saw an increase of 2.96% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.64% and a quarterly increase of -15.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.37% for AlloVir Inc. (ALVR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.06% for ALVR’s stock, with a -34.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALVR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ALVR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALVR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $17 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALVR Trading at -2.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.83%, as shares surge +5.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALVR rose by +2.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.02. In addition, AlloVir Inc. saw -38.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALVR starting from Brainard Diana, who sale 4,055 shares at the price of $2.79 back on Aug 18. After this action, Brainard Diana now owns 891,883 shares of AlloVir Inc., valued at $11,313 using the latest closing price.

Brainard Diana, the Chief Executive Officer of AlloVir Inc., sale 11,361 shares at $2.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Brainard Diana is holding 895,938 shares at $28,351 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALVR

The total capital return value is set at -66.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -67.28. Equity return is now at value -74.00, with -60.70 for asset returns.

Based on AlloVir Inc. (ALVR), the company’s capital structure generated 15.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.62. Total debt to assets is 12.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.86.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.99.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.