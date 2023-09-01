Alector Inc. (ALEC) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALEC is 0.74. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Alector Inc. (ALEC) is $17.13, which is $9.84 above the current market price. The public float for ALEC is 74.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.47% of that float. On September 01, 2023, ALEC’s average trading volume was 538.28K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ALEC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Alector Inc. (NASDAQ: ALEC) has decreased by -3.54 when compared to last closing price of 5.65. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.55% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-10 that The average of price targets set by Wall Street analysts indicates a potential upside of 102% in Alector (ALEC). While the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric is questionable, the positive trend in earnings estimate revisions might translate into an upside in the stock.

ALEC’s Market Performance

Alector Inc. (ALEC) has experienced a -7.55% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -17.42% drop in the past month, and a -20.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.25% for ALEC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.01% for ALEC stock, with a simple moving average of -27.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALEC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ALEC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALEC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $12 based on the research report published on January 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALEC Trading at -17.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.14%, as shares sank -17.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALEC fell by -7.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.84. In addition, Alector Inc. saw -40.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALEC starting from Rosenthal Arnon, who sale 5,255 shares at the price of $6.90 back on Jun 02. After this action, Rosenthal Arnon now owns 1,651,095 shares of Alector Inc., valued at $36,279 using the latest closing price.

Kenkare-Mitra Sara, the President and Head of R&D of Alector Inc., sale 4,092 shares at $6.90 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Kenkare-Mitra Sara is holding 184,149 shares at $28,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-103.16 for the present operating margin

+93.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alector Inc. stands at -99.77. The total capital return value is set at -45.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.17. Equity return is now at value -67.60, with -18.60 for asset returns.

Based on Alector Inc. (ALEC), the company’s capital structure generated 20.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.81. Total debt to assets is 5.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Alector Inc. (ALEC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.