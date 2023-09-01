Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 16.59 compared to its previous closing price of 2.23. However, the company has seen a gain of 25.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-07-26 that PRINCETON, N.J., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women’s healthcare company, today announced it will report second quarter 2023 financial results before the market open on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) is above average at 0.44x. The 36-month beta value for AGRX is also noteworthy at 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AGRX is $12.00, The public float for AGRX is 1.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.14% of that float. The average trading volume of AGRX on September 01, 2023 was 116.93K shares.

AGRX’s Market Performance

The stock of Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) has seen a 25.00% increase in the past week, with a -5.11% drop in the past month, and a -30.11% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.34% for AGRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.17% for AGRX’s stock, with a -66.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGRX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AGRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AGRX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $8 based on the research report published on April 07, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

AGRX Trading at -1.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.13%, as shares sank -6.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGRX rose by +25.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.25. In addition, Agile Therapeutics Inc. saw -77.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AGRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-380.69 for the present operating margin

+37.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agile Therapeutics Inc. stands at -233.48. The total capital return value is set at -349.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,021.38. Equity return is now at value -59.70, with 21.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

In summary, Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.