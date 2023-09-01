Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) has decreased by -7.05 when compared to last closing price of 5.39.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-29 that Energy stocks have been undergoing a major transformation in the past year and a half, driven by a tripartite cohort of the challenges in the energy sector. This includes elevated commodities prices, geopolitical tensions and the climate crisis.

Is It Worth Investing in Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMTX is 1.37. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) is $12.14, which is $7.13 above the current market price. The public float for AMTX is 34.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.18% of that float. On September 01, 2023, AMTX’s average trading volume was 875.62K shares.

AMTX’s Market Performance

The stock of Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) has seen a 4.81% increase in the past week, with a -26.38% drop in the past month, and a -3.65% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.31% for AMTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.62% for AMTX’s stock, with a 9.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMTX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AMTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMTX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $10.50 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMTX Trading at -25.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.38%, as shares sank -33.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMTX rose by +4.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.88. In addition, Aemetis Inc. saw 26.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMTX starting from BLOCK JOHN R, who sale 19,205 shares at the price of $6.30 back on Jun 16. After this action, BLOCK JOHN R now owns 27,169 shares of Aemetis Inc., valued at $121,013 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.41 for the present operating margin

-2.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aemetis Inc. stands at -42.01. The total capital return value is set at -23.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -102.61. Equity return is now at value 66.50, with -68.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 180.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.