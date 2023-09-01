Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, ADV stock has gone up by 5.26%, with a monthly gain of 7.69% and a quarterly surge of 50.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.97% for Advantage Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.79% for ADV’s stock, with a 30.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.60.

The public float for ADV is 100.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADV on September 01, 2023 was 432.69K shares.

ADV) stock’s latest price update

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV)’s stock price has decreased by -0.36 compared to its previous closing price of 2.81. However, the company has seen a 5.26% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-14 that The performance of penny stocks continues to be mixed relative to more widely-followed stocks, but if you’ve looking for the best penny stocks to buy now, this works to your advantage. As has been the case in recent months, there are plenty of names in “penny stock territory” ($5 per share or less) trading at low valuations, with catalysts in play that over the long-term stand to help bridge the gap between trading price and underlying value.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADV stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ADV by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ADV in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $3 based on the research report published on May 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADV Trading at 10.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.81%, as shares surge +8.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADV rose by +5.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.68. In addition, Advantage Solutions Inc. saw 34.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADV starting from KILTS JAMES M, who purchase 6,795 shares at the price of $2.70 back on Aug 29. After this action, KILTS JAMES M now owns 570,574 shares of Advantage Solutions Inc., valued at $18,345 using the latest closing price.

KILTS JAMES M, the Director of Advantage Solutions Inc., purchase 1,202 shares at $2.69 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that KILTS JAMES M is holding 563,779 shares at $3,233 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADV

Equity return is now at value -100.10, with -31.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.